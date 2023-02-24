Friday, February 24, 2023
Habosi set for Racing 92 debut this weekend

Flying Fijian flyer Vinaya Habosi is is expected to start this weekend in his first hit out for Racing 92 in the Top 14 competition.

Reports in Rugbyrama state the former Fijian Drua scoring machine, has arrived at Hauts-de-Seine and may well be looking at getting his first start against giants Lyon Rugby this Sunday.

The management of Racing 92 did not take long to react after Habosi’s contract with the Drua had been terminated for misconduct.

If given the nod, Habosi will face off against fellow Flying Fijian titan Josua Tuisova who will join Racing 92 next season.

Lyon hosts Racing 92 at Matmut Stadium de Gerland on Sunday at 4am.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
