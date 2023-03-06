‘Brighter’ days ahead, says Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings is aware of the ardent feelings back home in terms of recent results and has called on the fans to stay with them as there are brighter days ahead.

After a dismal finish at the Vancouver 7s, Gollings said the team and management is also feeling the strenuous weight to find the best team and produce results.

“I can understand the frustration, we all feel it,” Gollings told FijiLive.

“I understand the passion, and like I said before, we’re all competitors, we all want to win.”

“But there’s a process to it, and we at the moment are focusing on the Olympics in 12 months’ time, and it’s on qualification.”

“And its finding and developing a squad that’s fit for that purpose, and now’s the time to be doing that.”

Gollings said despite ‘dark days’ there are brighter days ahead.

“We’ll continue to do it and we’ll get stronger.

“We’ve got some players coming back that have been injured, which will add strength and also depth in our squad, which is exciting as we add that to some of the new players that we found.

“So we appreciate the fans, we appreciate their patience and their understanding.

“But ultimately, we stick together and work together on it and we’re going in the right direction to where we want to go,” he added.