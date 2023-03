The NRL has charged Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo $1,000 following his tackle in their 30-26 loss to the Cronulla Sharks in a match last night.

According to a NRL judiciary report, Sivo was cited for Dangerous Contact Grade 1 and faces a $1,000 fine with an early guilty plea or $1,500 fine if found guilty.

Sivo also scored a brace of tries in the match and his plea date will be confirmed on Monday.