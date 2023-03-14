Matana to miss Hong Kong 7s

The Fiji 7s team will miss the services of lanky forward Jeremaia Matana in Hong Kong later this month.

Matana broke his arm during Fiji’s pool match against Uruguay in Vancouver and underwent a surgery in Canada last week.

Coach Ben Gollings said Matana is the only injury concern.

He said they have capable replacements in the squad and will give the Raiwasa Taveuni player time off to undergo rehabilitation.

Meanwhile Gollings will field a national team in this week’s 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s to test players and team combinations before naming his final team to the Hong Kong 7s.