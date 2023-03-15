Fijiana Drua outclass Rhinos in hit out

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua outclassed Rhino Rugby Academy from the United States of America (USA) 38-10 in a buildup match in Nadi today.

The Waisale Serevi coached visitors found the hot and humid conditions very difficult to adapt to and could not match the strength, experience and pace of their Fijian opponents.

Coach Inoke Male said they had a good hit out and need to iron out some mistakes before their Super W opener against the Brumbies.

“Looking at the overall game, there are some loopholes that we need to work on, but I’m satisfied with most of the areas of the game. Next week the girls will go back to the drawing board to rectify the areas we need to work on and come prepared against Brumbies,” said Male.

Captain Asinate Serevi said the game was a good platform to gauge themselves, and the team played well.

“I’m happy with how we played today as a team and I think we can step up a notch for the next game,” Serevi said.

“I know we have still a lot to work on but I’m grateful how the girls worked with confidence and displayed the game of rugby.”

The Fijiana Drua take on the Brumbies at 1.35pm on Saturday March 25 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.