Friday, March 24, 2023
Male expects tough Super W opener

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Head Coach Inoke Male says despite being the reigning champions, the task against the Brumbies will not be easy tomorrow.

Male said he has a young team compared to others in the competition and is wary of the challenge ahead.

“We know the competition will be tough this weekend as all teams will be gunning to win against us,” Male said.

“The experienced girls will have a huge role to play as they need to guide the young players who will feature for the first time against an international team.”

Meanwhile, Captain Bitila Tawake said they are ready to continue their unbeaten run and put on a show for their fans at home.

“Our goal is always the same, putting on a good show and a tough game against the Brumbies, especially since we’re defending champions and playing for the first time at our home turf. Tawake said.

The Fijiana Drua hosts the Brumbies at Prince Charles Park at 1:35pm tomorrow. 

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
