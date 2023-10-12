Sauira, Lalabalavu to make Fijiana debut

New Zealand-based Iva Sauira and Nadroga’s Unaisi Lalabalavu will make their debut for the Vodafone Fijiana 15s in the inaugural World Rugby WXV3 tournament opener against Colombia in Dubai on Friday.

Head coach Inoke Male announced the 23-player squad yesterday and emphasised this line-up boasts a wealth of experience, with many senior players securing spots in the starting lineup.

“Our players have the ability to fulfill their positions and given the opportunity I know they will do their best.”

The front row will be anchored by Ana Korovata in the loosehead prop position, Karalaini Naisewa at tighthead, and Bitila Tawake as the hooker.

In the second row, Doreen Narokete pairs up with Mereoni Nakesa. Returning to national duties, Merevesi Ofakimalino will play as the blindside flanker, while Sulita Waisega takes on the openside role.

Captain Sereima Leweniqila will wear the number 8 jersey.

The starting halves combination comprises of Setaita Railumu and Jennifer Ravutia.

Debutant Iva Sauira will have her chance to shine on the wing alongside Adita Milinia.

Vani Arei will play inside centre and Merewai Cumu will take the outside centre position.

Completing the starting lineup is Luisa Tisolo at fullback.

Unaisi Lalabalavu will make her debut as a substitute in the hooker position.

Tiana Robanakadavu and Salanieta Nabuli will provide cover for the loosehead and tighthead prop positions, respectively.

Nunia Daunimoala will serve as backup in the middle, while Adi Fulori Nabura will provide cover in the loose forward position.

Evivi Senikarivi will come off the bench as a replacement for the halfback, with Salanieta Kinita and Merewairita Neivosa ready to step in for the backs.

Vodafone Fijiana 15s will take on Colombia at 1am on Friday.

Fijiana XVs: Ana Korovata, Bitila Tawake, Karalaini Naisewa, Doreen Narokete, Mereoni Nakesa, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Sulita Waisega, Sereima Leweniqila (C), Setaita Railumu, Jennifer Ravutia, Iva Sauira, Vani Arei, Merewai Cumu, Adita Milinia, Luisa Basei, Unaisi Lalabalavu.

Reserves: Tiana Robanakadavu, Salanieta Nabuli, Nunia Daunimoala, Adi Fulori Rotagavira, Evivi Senikarivi, Salanieta Kinita, Merewairita Neivosa.