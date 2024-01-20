Saturday, January 20, 2024
Saunaka surges into Coral Coast 7s final

Nadi based club, Saunaka edged Fire 17-14 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today to book its place in the grand final of the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

Led ably by veteran Vatemo Ravouvou, Saunaka scored a double through Petero Ratumaitavuki while Solomone Rauqe Nakulanisa got their third try.

Fire on the other hand scores through Soropepeli Cokanasiga and Esiroma Rikou.

Saunaka has been unbeaten so far in the tournament and registered a 14-7 win over the Fiji Babas in their final pool match as well.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
