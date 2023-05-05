Canes will take a cautious approach: Savea

Hurricanes Captain and star All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea says they are wary of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and facing them in front of a big home crowd will be challenging.

Savea said they are well informed on what to expect when playing in Suva.

“We have seen videos of what it’s like playing in Suva; the boys are really pumped and real excited,” Savea said.

Containing the Drua in front of their home crowd has been the focus for the side, and despite not fixated on any special player, Savea said they are alert to be aware of Drua’s entire arsenal on game day.

“We will not be preparing for one particular player but all of them, there’s a lot of talent and we just have to be sure we are ready for it and play our game.”

“We are really excited for our first game in Fiji and can’t wait to get it done.”

The Drua host the Canes at the HFC Bank Stadium at 2.05pm tomorrow.