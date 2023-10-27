Sayed-Khaiyum still away, undergoes another surgery

Defence Counsel in the case of the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum sought the Court’s indulgence to vary his bail conditions that were set last month by the Magistrates Court in Suva.

Lawyer Gul Fatima informed the court today that Sayed-Khaiyum had undergone a kidney surgery on 13 October 2023.

She also mentioned that he had a second surgery to remove a stench that had occurred.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Elizabeth Rice told the court that it was unacceptable for the Defence to inform them one day before the case was to be heard.

Rice said the ODPP has yet to verify the documents served to them by the Defence yesterday.

She said the variation, given by the Court last month was for Sayed-Khaiyum to undergo medical tests.

Rice questioned why there was no urgency for the surgeons to operate on Sayed-Khaiyum immediately after his arrival, and delayed it till the 13 October, – 14 days before his hearing.

The Deputy Director asked for 10 days to have her Investigators look into the authenticity of the documents served to them from the Defence.

Chief Magistrate Waleen George ruled that there are other ways to get Sayed-Khaiyum back into the country to answer for his charges.

She said it is never an easy thing for a person that has undergone medical treatment to be given any other news other than news of his or her recovery.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of Abuse of Office.

It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum between June 30th and July 12th last year, while being the Acting Prime Minister, signed a Deed of Variation and Addendum between the Government and the then Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

It is alleged the approval for the Government to pay the taxes of Saneem was done without the proper approval of the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.

The matter has been adjourned to 16 November for mention.