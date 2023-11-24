Friday, November 24, 2023
Second consecutive loss for Labasa

Labasa suffered its second consecutive loss in the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in Auckland yesterday after suffering a 4-0 defeat to the Australia Fiji Football Incorporated (AUFFI) All Stars.

After being beaten 2-1 by the USA All Stars on the opening day, the Ronil Lal coached side was chasing a positive result to keep its campaign hopes alive.

The Australians, taking the field in their first appearance fielded the likes of Anish Khem, Nickel Chand, Rahul Krishna, Aaron Edward and Garish Prasad in their starting team.

A defensive blunder by the Babasiga Lions just after the kick-off allowed Jason Romero to open the account for the Australians in the first minute.

Dakota Askew and Khem netted two further goals as AUFFI All Stars comfortably led 3-0 at the break.

Ibrahim Afzal hammered the final nail in Labasa’s coffin in the 57th minute.

Labasa will face defending champions Ba in their third match at 8.15pm (Fiji Time) today.

In another Group A match played yesterday, the USA All Stars and Auckland All Stars played to a 2-2 draw.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
