Self-Care Retreat helps to remove stigma: Katonivere

Fiji’s President His Excellency, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has praised Self- Care Retreat Fiji in helping to remove stigma associated with social barriers set on by race, age, gender, and religious differences.

President Katonivere, during the official launch of logo for the Self- Care Retreat Fiji at the British Legion on Wednesday, applauded the organisation and said it also acts as a middle ground where business houses and corporate women enable survivors to fulfill the objectives of their retreats, through sponsorships and advocacy for this worthy cause.

“The Self Care Retreat is a platform that caters as a safe haven and support group for women cancer survivors that encourages sharing, healing and recuperation through high-standard Self Care Retreats for its participants. All this goes beyond the comforts of hotels and resort facilities. And I personally believe that as Pacific women, as Fijian women, going out of the home and meeting fellow women brings about deeper connections in discussions, sharing experiences and fellowship.” Katonivere said.

“The organisation creates for its participants and stakeholders an environment conducive to holistic healing and growth that removes the stigma associated with social barriers set on by race, age, gender, and religious differences. Additionally, the organisation also acts as a middle ground where business houses and corporate women enable survivors to fulfill the objectives of their retreats, through sponsorships and advocacy for this worthy cause.” he said.

“The reality of the socio-economic issues that our women in Fiji and their families are faced with, much like the rest of the world dictates that many times the quality of care given particularly to health and that too of women in particular is compromised. It is an unfortunate reality, and I am greatly pleased that the National Women’s Machinery, an obligatory arm of Government is committed to fulfilling all possible requirements under Fiji’s national and international policies and treaties focused on achieving the holistic empowerment and well-being of our women.”

Katonivere said through this support and acknowledgement of the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection toward the Self Care Retreat’s function is the kind of collaboration between Government and the Civil Society that is necessary for nation building and reciprocity that when done right, allows us unlimited and uncompromised returns.

As Head of State, I am proud of Self-Care Retreat – Fiji, its close collaboration with the Fiji Cancer Society and the support of the Government under its Women’s Health thematic priority aimed at strengthening its commitment as the National Women’s Machinery will stand them in good stead for the future

The Self Care Retreat is a three-day programme that offers participants a breather from the complexities and burdens of everyday life for just a few days after their respective cancer diagnosis. The retreat since its inception occurs twice annually in March and September with fifteen women attending accompanied by a medical professional from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.