Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Semifinal will be a different ball game: Singh

Rewa coach Roderick Singh says hisnside is expecting a different ball game in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT semifinal clash against Ba on Saturday.

“Things will need to change within the team ahead of the semifinal.”

“The Pool games were fair enough for us and we gave an average performance but from here we need to move to the next level.”

Singh said the delta tigers will need to better their defence and put up a strong finishing against the men-in-black.

“We are a champion side and we displayed such a performance against Labasa but we dropped our performance in the draws. The first 45 minutes, we were at our best but if we continue dropping in the remaining 45 then any team can come and score and punish us.”

“The concern is that our defence gets easily broken and we are not scoring in the other half of the game. We are living the score as it is and that mindset in the players needs to change.”

“We can play good football but it’s not happening currently. Both teams will display decent quality of game because we have seven national team reps while Ba has five under 20 reps so we could be on an advantage side but I’m sure coach Imdad will come with a strong formation and plan.”

The Digicel Fiji Premier League leaders will take on RC Manubhai Ba at 4.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
News

Coalition partners to meet monthly