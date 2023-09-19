Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Seru joins La Rochelle

Photo courtesy: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club

Former Queen Victoria School Head Boy and Kaiviti Silktails centre Tomasi Seru Junior has been recruited by Top 14 club La Rochelle.

La Rochelle Sports Manager Sebastian Morel has confirmed to Sud Ouest that the 19-year-old rugby league cross code livewire sensation had joined last month amongst a number of recruits bought in for the new season.

Sebastian Morel. Photo courtesy: Jean-Christophe Sounalet

“We also recruited players from outside who are worth it,” Morel said.

This includes South African lock Sampie Joubert who joined at the end of last season, and Theo Williamson from London Irish.

“By the time the internationals come back, I’m pretty sure all my premium players will be with the pros until December.”

Another Fijian in outside back and former Fijian Under 20 captain Akuila Tabualevu has also joined the 2023 grand final runners-up from Valence Romans Drome Rugby as a medical joker.

Meanwhile, other reports state that Seru has signed for a possible three-year deal.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
