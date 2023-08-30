Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Sims returns, Kamikamica rested for Broncos clash

Photo Courtesy: NRL/ABC

Veteran Fiji Bati forward Tariq Sims will make his return to the Melbourne Storm lineup for the match against the Brisbane Broncos in Round 27 of NRL at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday.

Sims, who missed the previous few matches is set to start in the number eight jersey alongside a host of changes that will see Justin Olam, Jayden Nikorima, Tyran Wishart, Chris Lewis and Aaron Pene back in the squad.

Storm media confirmed that Fijian prop Tui Kamikamica, Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, Christian Welch, Nick Meaney, Xavier Coates, Marion Seve, Trent Loiero, Tui Kamikamica, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Tom Eisenhuth have been rested.

Meanwhile, Sua Fa-alogo and Jack Howarth will make their debut for the Storm this week.

The Storm vs Broncos match will kick start at 9.50pm.

The teams:

Broncos: Tristan Sailor, Corey Oates, Jesse Arthars, Delouise Hoeter, Jordan Pereira, Joshua Rogers, Jock Madden, Thomas Flegler, Tyson Smoothy, Corey Jensen, Brendan Piakura, Jordan Riki, Keenan Palasia.

Subs: Blake Mozer, Cory Paix, Xavier Willison, Martin Taupau, Benjamin Te Kura, Israel Leota, Kurt Capewell, Kobe Hetherington, Selwyn Cobbo.

Storm: Ryan Papenhuyzen, William Warbrick, Justin Olam, Young Tonumaipea, Reimis Smith, Jayden Nikorima, Tyran Wishart, Tariq Sims, Bronson Garlick, Tepai Moeroa, Chris Lewis, Eliesa Katoa, Josh King.

Subs: Sualauvi Faalogo, Alec MacDonald, Aaron Pene, Jack Howarth, Grant Anderson, Joe Chan,  Keagan Russell-Smith, Cole Geyer, Tristan Powell.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Fiji vs NZ (OFC Olympic Qualifier)