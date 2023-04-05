Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Sims shift to interchange for Roosters clash

Photo Courtesy: Melbourne Storm

Former Fiji Bati lock Tariq Sims has shifted to start from the Melbourne Storm interchange in their Round 6 NRL clash against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday.

The former Blues Origin rep is the only change in the Storm that defeated the South Sydney Rabbitohs 18-10 last week.

Sims replaces Grant Anderson who has not been considered in the side this week.

Meanwhile, Fiji Bati prop Tui Kamikamica has retained the spot in the squad.

The Storm will face the Roosters at 9.50 pm at AAMI Park.

Storm: Nick Meaney, Will Warbrick, Reimis Smith, Justin Olam, Xavier Coates, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes, Tui Kamikamica, Harry Grant, Christian Welch, Trent Loiero, Eliesa Katoa, Josh King.

Interchange: Bronson Garlick, Alec MacDonald, Tom Eisenhuth, Tariq Sims, Jordan Grant.

Roosters: Joseph Manu, Daniela Tupou, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Drew Hutchinson, Jaxson Paulo, Luke Keary, Sam Walker, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Brandon Smith, Lindsay Collins, Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Victor Radley.

Interchange: Jake Turpin, Terrell May, Corey Allan, Fletcher Baker, Sandon Smith.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
