Singh relishes World Cup call-up

Daily long runs along the dusty farm roads of Seaqaqa and training under street lights in Nausori have prepared FIFA U20 World Cup bound Fijian referee Veer Singh to achieve the dream which has evaded many.

The 36-year-old who is among 25 referees selected to officiate in the U20 World Cup in Argentina, and the first from Fiji, told FijiLive he was both emotional and excited to find out about his appointment.

“It is every referee’s dream to be selected as a match official for any FIFA World Cup. This is a dream come true for me. However this is the first step towards a bigger dream in near future. This is certainly overwhelming news especially when you are representing your nation and confederation (OFC) on the international stage.”

“This will be another learning platform for me and an opportunity to learn as much from colleague from all over the globe.”

“The road to the World Cup will surely be tough as everything will be based on performance and excellence.”

Singh, who started the sport as a player and featured in the 2003 Secondary Schools Inter District Championship (IDC) with Fijian Captain Roy Krishna for All Saints Secondary School in Labasa, said he got more interested in refereeing and once taking up the tough job to control games, he has not looked back.

“My late dad Mr Amy Chand Singh formerly of Seaqaqa, my uncle Tota Ram, my mum, my wife and my daughters have been my biggest source of strength and inspiration.”

“They have really supported me in this journey and have stood by all decisions including the very big decision which I took in 2022 whereby I resigned from work to fully focus on my refereeing career.”

“I knew I had to focus and put in my best effort and with hard work and perseverance, this appointment came through.”

“For my refereeing career, I am forever thankful to our former director Rakesh Varman for teaching me how to control games and be myself. He helped me become a confident and good referee and has guided me always.”

Singh attained his OFC badge in 2017 and FIFA listing last year.

The father of three who now resides in Lakena, Nausori said he wants to use the platform of officiating on the international arena to inspire and motivate other upcoming young referees in Fiji.

“I want to give my best and be a good role model to the referees here and the region. Every appointment comes with an expectation and a responsibility and I will ensure I train hard, do my preparations well and fly my country’s flag high in the World Cup,” he added.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 will take place between 20 May and 11 June 2023.

The draw to determine who plays whom in the group stage will take place on 21 April 2023 in Zurich.

New Zealand and Fiji will represent the Oceania region in the World Cup.