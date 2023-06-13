Sivo stars in Eels win over Bulldogs

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo scored a try in Parramatta Eels impressive 34-12 win over the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs in Round 15 of NRL on Sunday at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

The Eels shed the first blood in the match through fullback Clinton Gutherson, who produced a hat-trick of tries within 24 minutes.

His first try was in the fourth minute before Matt Burton pulled one converted try back for the Bulldogs but Gutherson ran for his second in the 22nd minute and two minutes later, he crossed for his third try in the match.

Sivo was placed on report for raising a forearm in a hit-up.

Bailey Simmons rushed for Eels fourth try in the 30th minute while Mitchell Moses converted all four Eels conversions for a strong 24-6 lead at the break.

The Eels maintained their pressure in the match and got an early try through Will Penisini in the 50th minute and again the Bulldogs came from behind scoring their second try through Hayze Perham and Burton converted.

In the 64th minute, Sivo had the final say in the match for the Eels scoring from a Gutherson set piece play and Moses converted to seal the win.