Tuesday, June 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sivo stars in Eels win over Bulldogs

Photo Courtesy: Parramatta Eels

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo scored a try in Parramatta Eels impressive 34-12 win over the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs in Round 15 of NRL on Sunday at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

The Eels shed the first blood in the match through fullback Clinton Gutherson, who produced a hat-trick of tries within 24 minutes.

His first try was in the fourth minute before Matt Burton pulled one converted try back for the Bulldogs but Gutherson ran for his second in the 22nd minute and two minutes later, he crossed for his third try in the match.

Sivo was placed on report for raising a forearm in a hit-up.

Bailey Simmons rushed for Eels fourth try in the 30th minute while Mitchell Moses converted all four Eels conversions for a strong 24-6 lead at the break.

The Eels maintained their pressure in the match and got an early try through Will Penisini in the 50th minute and again the Bulldogs came from behind scoring their second try through Hayze Perham and Burton converted.

In the 64th minute, Sivo had the final say in the match for the Eels scoring from a Gutherson set piece play and Moses converted to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji FACT 2023

Marksman Sahayam banks on fan suppo...

Labasa marksman Edwin Sahayam said they will be banking on the supp...
News

Sayed-Khaiyum pleads not guilty

Former Attorney-General and FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed...
Entertainment

Baahubali actress confirms relation...

‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ actress Tamannaah Bhatia has confirme...
News

Four men front court on drug charge...

The four men have been arrested for allegedly cultivating marijuana...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Marksman Sahayam banks on fan su...

Fiji FACT 2023
Labasa mar...

Sayed-Khaiyum pleads not guilty

News
Former Att...

Baahubali actress confirms relat...

Entertainment
‘Baahubali...

Four men front court on drug cha...

News
The four m...

Ravula to look out for at Under ...

Rugby
Moce, Lau ...

Cokanasiga back in England’s tra...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Popular News

Finishing was a huge letdown for...

Fiji FACT 2023
Navua Coac...

Star fly-half Mo’unga wary...

Rugby
All Blacks...

Namosi to play for late Kunatuba...

Rugby
Finalists ...

Explosive Bula scores in Titans ...

NRL
A try to F...

Parliament sitting deferred for ...

News
Next week'...

Patel re-elected as Fiji FA Pres...

Football
Rajesh Pat...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Tokatoka Uru Settlement