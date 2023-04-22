Sivo try not enough in Eels loss to Broncos

A try to Fiji Bati Maika Sivo was not enough as the Paramatta Eels succumbed to a well-knit Brisbane Broncos outfit 26-16 during their NRL Premiership clash at TIO Stadium yesterday.

A huge defensive effort from the visitors had the Eels on the backfoot throughout the contest.

Brisbane shot off to a 22-6 lead at halftime with all their tries coming in the first half.

The Broncos managed points through Herbie Farnworth, Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam and Kotoni Staggs with Reynolds adding two conversions and three penalties.

Eels tries were scored by Sivo, Clinton Gutherson and Sean Russell with pivot Mitchell Moses converting two tries.