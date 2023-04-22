Saturday, April 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sivo try not enough in Eels loss to Broncos

Photo Courtesy: Parramatta Eels

A try to Fiji Bati Maika Sivo was not enough as the Paramatta Eels succumbed to a well-knit Brisbane Broncos outfit 26-16 during their NRL Premiership clash at TIO Stadium yesterday.

A huge defensive effort from the visitors had the Eels on the backfoot throughout the contest.

Brisbane shot off to a 22-6 lead at halftime with all their tries coming in the first half.

The Broncos managed points through Herbie Farnworth, Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam and Kotoni Staggs with Reynolds adding two conversions and three penalties.

Eels tries were scored by Sivo, Clinton Gutherson and Sean Russell with pivot Mitchell Moses converting two tries.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Netball

Pearls to face Malawi in PacAus ope...

The Fiji Pearls will take on world ranked Malawi in their first mat...
Football

Junior Bula Boys in strong U20 WC p...

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys have been drawn in a strong pool at th...
News

Observe the spirit of Ramadan: Bain...

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama is urging Fijians to demonstrat...
News

75pc of i-Taukei live in poverty: K...

Fijian Holdings Limited CEO Jiaoji Koroi says indigenous Fijians mu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Pearls to face Malawi in PacAus ...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Junior Bula Boys in strong U20 W...

Football
The Digice...

Observe the spirit of Ramadan: B...

News
FijiFirst ...

75pc of i-Taukei live in poverty...

News
Fijian Hol...

Gillard sidelined after injury

Rugby
Paramatta ...

Govt to mitigate rising costs fo...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Camila Cabello sings about Shawn...

Entertainment
Camila Cab...

Training camp impossible for Fly...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Zahid stars in Rewa’s top of the...

Football
Former nat...

Sepuloni to lead Pacific Mission...

News
New Zealan...

Film rebate payments temporarily...

Business
Government...

Vanuatu to feature in Interconti...

Football
Vanuatu wi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Netball

Pearls to face Malawi in PacAus opener