Six players yet to make Silktails debut

Six players are yet to make their Kaiviti Silktails in the Ron Massey Cup, confirms Head Coach Wes Naiqama.

Naiqama said the six players are from their development and pathway program, who have been part of the main squad camp in Fiji.

“Every week we have started to give our players break into the Tier 2 competition and we still got players who we feel now can make their debut.”

“Players are selected based on their knowledge around rugby league in a higher competition and also through the weekly training.”

“We have already given break to around six players and we got another set of six who will be given a chance to feature for the Silktails because we got another eight league games left to play.”

Naiqama further said the young players are giving a huge competition to the senior players in the team.

“Some of our players from last year are getting involved in the Under 21 NRL team programs so when they are released it opens up opportunity to the non-debutants to make their appearance in the team.”

“We have got a mixture of players but like the new players are putting up huge competition against the main team players to get a spot in the team which I as a coach feel is a good thing because it will lift the spirit of the senior players as well.”

“There are a few injuries and suspension and we are working on giving two players debut in our next match. We were on a Bye last week and the non-debutants have been training with the senior players trying to learn more about their positions in league.”