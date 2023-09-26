Tuesday, September 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Skill migration can harm progress: Prasad

DPM and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad speaks during the ADB-Asian Think Tank Development Forum at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.Photo courtesy of Fiji Government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji is currently going through a major skill migration which has the potential to harm our fragile post pandemic progress.

Prof Prasad said Government needs to rethink how to rebuild the human resource infrastructure across the Pacific and a fully integrated Pacific region with a visa free arrangement is a crucial part of this fix.

He said that this has to be a short term goal and not a long term one.

“As we grapple with this, it is time to recalibrate and re-strategize to adapt to this new normal.”

“Our focus has to be solutions. You also know that the Blue Pacific is diverse and welcoming. Make the Blue Pacific the home for new ideas, testing new approaches and for scaling policies and program innovations,” he said.

Prof Prasad said Fiji’s post pandemic recovery remains strong with further impetus anticipated from the impacts of the carefully calibrated budget.

He said the budget for this financial year has been configured to address challenges such as fiscal sustainability by reducing debt to more sustainable levels, promoting private sector economic rejuvenation and taking care of the low income and vulnerable households.

Prof Prasad added that following strong recovery last year, the domestic economy is poised to grow by eight per cent this year, largely driven by anticipated full recovery in tourism and related sectors with positive flow on effects to the rest of the economy.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Krishna named as non-traveling rese...

Fiji’s lone professional footballer, Roy Krishna has been named as ...
Rugby

Veteran Volivoli to spearhead Fiji&...

Seasoned campaigner Suliano Volivoli will lead Fiji's brigade in th...
Rugby

3 Fijians nominated for Dally M Awa...

Three Fijian players have been nominated for the 2023 NRL Dally M A...
Entertainment

Investigation begins against Brand

British Police have launched an investigation into a number of alle...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Krishna named as non-traveling r...

Football
Fiji’s lon...

Veteran Volivoli to spearhead Fi...

Rugby
Seasoned c...

3 Fijians nominated for Dally M ...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Investigation begins against Bra...

Entertainment
British Po...

Jonas, Turner agree to keep kids...

Entertainment
Sophie Tur...

Fiji Pine Group accuses Ravu of ...

News
The Fiji P...

Popular News

First AST case detected in Nakas...

News
Asian Subt...

NAP to address the impacts of cl...

News
A National...

Ba edge Nadro, climb to 7th spot...

Football
A star-stu...

Fijiana registers two more wins

Rugby
Fijiana pi...

Impossible is nothing: Radradra...

Rugby
Sublime Fl...

Suva vs Ba shifted to HFC Bank S...

Football
Suva will ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Krishna named as non-traveling reserve