Saturday, February 24, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

SODELPA executives verbally abused

SODELPA General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa speaks to the media after their meeting at Southern Cross Hotel in Suva.

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Viliame Takayawa confirmed that a report has been lodged at the Totogo Police Station after some party officials were verbally abused by non-paying financial members.

Speaking to FijiLive, Takayawa said he is unable to talk on the matter; however, police are investigating the matter.

After its scheduled Management Board Meeting, Takayawa said there is a certain group of people in SODELPA who tried to sabotage the meeting today.

He said this is why there is heavy Police presence at the Management Board Meeting, to make sure that those that were supposed to be at the meeting were at the meeting.

“This is human nature, when things don’t work out their way, people act out.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

49 complaints against driving schoo...

The Consumer Council of Fiji has registered 49 complaints against t...
Football

Begg heads to Auckland for trials

Bula Boys attacker Nabil Begg flew out of the country last night to...
Rugby

Fijiana suffer loss in Vancouver 7s...

Fijiana suffered a 21-17 loss to the USA in its opening match of th...
Rugby

Crusaders beaten in Super Rugby Pac...

Replacement fly-half Josh Ioane kicked two late penalties as the Ch...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

49 complaints against driving sc...

News
The Consum...

Begg heads to Auckland for trial...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Fijiana suffer loss in Vancouver...

Rugby
Fijiana su...

Crusaders beaten in Super Rugby ...

Rugby
Replacemen...

Asofa-Solomona humbled after vil...

Rugby
Damaging M...

Rt Cakobau Park matches postpone...

Rugby
The openin...

Popular News

Nadi to face T/Naitasiri with ke...

Football
Nadi is ge...

Call for independent investigati...

News
The Human ...

Collective effort needed for a s...

News
Leader of ...

Drudru stars as Nadi defends NZF...

Football
Seasoned S...

GCC will endorse all iTaukei rel...

News
Decisions ...

Karan wins Sunshine Coast Challe...

Sports
Fiji's Pac...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

49 complaints against driving schools