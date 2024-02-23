SODELPA executives verbally abused

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Viliame Takayawa confirmed that a report has been lodged at the Totogo Police Station after some party officials were verbally abused by non-paying financial members.

Speaking to FijiLive, Takayawa said he is unable to talk on the matter; however, police are investigating the matter.

After its scheduled Management Board Meeting, Takayawa said there is a certain group of people in SODELPA who tried to sabotage the meeting today.

He said this is why there is heavy Police presence at the Management Board Meeting, to make sure that those that were supposed to be at the meeting were at the meeting.

“This is human nature, when things don’t work out their way, people act out.”