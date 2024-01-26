SODELPA management board meeting underway

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board is currently deliberating, behind closed doors at the Southern Cross Hotel, on the outcomes of the Working Committee Meeting, last week.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka dismissed his Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, for insubordination and disobedience to his orders, which triggered SODELPA’s Working Committee members to hold an emergency meeting.

It is understood that items on the management board’s agenda are: its Party leadership, amendment of SODELPA’s constitution, and streamlining members in the management board.

There are currently 43 members that sit on SODELPA’s management board and would need a quorum of 22 members for the board to meet.

Meanwhile, SODELPA Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka and Rewa high chief, Na Marama Bala Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa and Radrodro are also in attendance.