Friday, January 26, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

SODELPA management board meeting underway

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board is currently deliberating, behind closed doors at the Southern Cross Hotel, on the outcomes of the Working Committee Meeting, last week.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka dismissed his Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, for insubordination and disobedience to his orders, which triggered SODELPA’s Working Committee members to hold an emergency meeting.

It is understood that items on the management board’s agenda are: its Party leadership, amendment of SODELPA’s constitution, and streamlining members in the management board.

There are currently 43 members that sit on SODELPA’s management board and would need a quorum of 22 members for the board to meet.

Meanwhile, SODELPA Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka and Rewa high chief, Na Marama Bala Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa and Radrodro are also in attendance.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Singh seeks legal opinion on decisi...

The Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh is seeking the legal opi...
Football

Business house futsal cup hosts 46 ...

The FMF Gymnasium in Laucala Bay is all set to host the eagerly ant...
News

FRA proposes easy traffic access in...

The inspections and traffic assessments carried out during peak hou...
News

SODELPA to remain with Coalition, b...

A letter has been dispatched to the Office of the Prime Minister, i...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Singh seeks legal opinion on dec...

News
The Minist...

Business house futsal cup hosts ...

Football
The FMF Gy...

FRA proposes easy traffic access...

News
The inspec...

SODELPA to remain with Coalition...

News
A letter h...

TD04F cancelled, heavy rain stil...

News
A heavy ra...

SODELPA is free to do as it will...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

The Rock appointed to TKO board ...

Entertainment
Dwayne “Th...

FICAC investigates Gavoka and o...

News
The Fiji I...

Sam back from injury, bids for K...

Rugby
Seasoned A...

Ravai braces for tough season wi...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Norton lauds Fiji’s incred...

Rugby
Dan Norton...

Ex SG’s termination was un...

News
The Civil ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Singh seeks legal opinion on decision by FSC in 2016