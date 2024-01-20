SODELPA unhappy with PM’s decision

An emergency Social Democratic Liberal Party Working Group Committee meeting will be held today to discuss the dismissal of the Minister of Education, Aseri Radrodro.

SODELPA General-Secretary Viliame Takayawa said they were not aware of the dismissal and learnt of it through a statement on Government’s Facebook post.

He said the working committee group will hold a meeting today to discuss Radrodro’s dismissal.

Takayawa said they are not ruling anything out at this moment and have written to the Prime Minister on the decision, but have yet to receive a response.

Last night, the Prime Minister dismissed Radrodro from Cabinet with effect from Monday for insubordination and disobedience to his directive.

SODELPA have indicated that they are seriously not happy with how the decision was made.