SODELPA’s envoy nominations approved

The Coalition Government has approved the Social Democratic Liberal Party’s (SODELPA) nominees for High Commissioner positions.

These appointments are subject to approval from the host country.

Speaking to FijiLive, Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka said the Government has approved Jovilisi Suveinakama to be Fiji’s High Commissioner to London while Ro Ilisoni Vuidreketi has been approved to serve as Fiji’s next High Commissioner to London, UK.

Gavoka said Ratu William Toganivalu has also been nominated to serve as Fiji’s next Roving Ambassador for the Pacific.

“These are all subject to approval from the three host countries. We are quite happy with this announcement and that there is another process to this.”

Gavoka added that the Management Board of SODELPA is quite overwhelmed and happy with the decision reached by the Government in approving the nominations.