Solomon Islanders light up DFPL

Close to a dozen Solomon Islanders took the field in the opening round of the 2024 Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Six of the eight teams which played had Solomon Islands influence with three of them also getting on the score-sheet.

Darold Kakasi netted a goal for Ba in their 5-2 win over Suva while Junior Rocky and Ali Mekawir scored for Nadi and Navua respectively.

The players that featured are Kakasi (Ba); Mekawir, Jackson Wale and Jared Rongosulia (Navua), William Komasi, Steward Toata and Barrie Limoki (Nadroga), Carlos Limosia (Tailevu Naitasiri), Junior and Clivert Sam (Nadi) and Don Keana (Nasinu).

The participation of Solomon Islanders is expected to increase further this weekend as teams like Rewa, Nasinu and Nadi should get some of the pending applications cleared.