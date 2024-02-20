Thursday, February 22, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Solomon Islanders light up DFPL

Close to a dozen Solomon Islanders took the field in the opening round of the 2024 Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Six of the eight teams which played had Solomon Islands influence with three of them also getting on the score-sheet.

Darold Kakasi netted a goal for Ba in their 5-2 win over Suva  while Junior Rocky and Ali Mekawir scored for Nadi and Navua respectively.

The players that featured are Kakasi (Ba); Mekawir, Jackson Wale and Jared Rongosulia (Navua), William Komasi, Steward Toata and Barrie Limoki (Nadroga), Carlos Limosia (Tailevu Naitasiri), Junior and Clivert Sam (Nadi) and Don Keana (Nasinu).

The participation of Solomon Islanders is expected to increase further this weekend as teams like Rewa, Nasinu and Nadi should get some of the pending applications cleared.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped ...

Firefighters from the Savusavu Fire Station rescued a truck driver ...
Entertainment

Virat and Anushka welcome second ba...

Indian batting star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharm...
Football

Ba anticipates tough challenge from...

Current leader Ba is preparing diligently for its second match of t...
News

Call for independent investigation ...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Firefighters rescue driver trapp...

News
Firefighte...

Virat and Anushka welcome second...

Entertainment
Indian bat...

Ba anticipates tough challenge f...

Football
Current le...

Call for independent investigati...

News
The Human ...

Vodafone Fiji begins 5G live use...

Business
The Fiji G...

2 charged in relation to cocaine...

News
Two people...

Popular News

Rewa vs Labasa DFPL clash postpo...

Football
The Digice...

Tuwai could still play in Olympi...

Rugby
There is s...

Govt looks to setup Agro Researc...

News
Cabinet ha...

Kim’s ruling deferred to T...

News
The ruling...

Businessman sentenced to 7 years...

News
A business...

10pc increase in overall crime r...

News
A 10 per c...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped in accident truck