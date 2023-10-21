Saturday, October 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Spain edge Fijiana 26-19 at WXV3

Vodafone Fijiana 15s suffered a narrow 26-19 loss to Spain in their second WXV3 pool game in Dubai today.

Spain got the match under way and it just took them four minutes to get on the scoreboard with a successful penalty from Amalia Argudo.

Three minutes later, the Inoke Male coached Fiji regrouped and responded with a try to Adita Miliana but Jennifer Ravutia failed to convert.

Spain was awarded two back to back penalties which Argudo booted in between the sticks for a 9-5 lead in the 25th minute.

Fijiana tussled hard and it was Vani Arei that got the side back in the game with a 2nd minute try and this time Luisa Tisolo took over the kicking duties and converted to put Fiji ahead with a 12-9 lead.

Just before the break, Spain spoiled Fiji’s plan when they were awarded a penalty try as they narrowly led by 14-12.

Spain maintained its strong dominance as 18-year-old Claudia Peña Hidalgo scored their first try of the match and Argudo converted before they were reduced to 13 players when Claudia Pérez and flanker Vico Gorrochategui were sent to sin bin for foul play.

Despite being two players down, Spain managed to get their second try from Hidalgo but Argudo missed the conversion this time.

Fiji showed resilience and fought back which saw Atelaite Buna score a consolation try for Fiji and Tisolo converted.

The Pacific Islanders got a perfect restart but they knocked on the ball which enabled Spain to hold on for victory.

Fijiana will meet hosts Dubai next Friday in their final pool match.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Rabuka in a bushmaster at Gallipoli...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka visited the eighth and ninth Battali...
News

I will go where I’m assigned:...

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo confirms he still holds the po...
News

Fiji commits to protecting intellec...

Fiji has taken a significant step forward in championing innovation...
Rugby

Fijian Drua re-signs backline quart...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has re-signed four backline players ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rabuka in a bushmaster at Gallip...

News
Prime Mini...

I will go where I’m assign...

News
Minister f...

Fiji commits to protecting intel...

News
Fiji has t...

Fijian Drua re-signs backline qu...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Springboks name unchanged side t...

RWC 2023
World cham...

$550m used in 10 years to keep F...

News
In the las...

Popular News

$25k sponsorship boost for Fiji ...

Sports
Vodafone F...

Enough time for PG’s gold ...

Football
National w...

Peace in Pacific needs collectiv...

News
Prime Mini...

Man sentenced to 14 years for ra...

News
Suva's Hig...

Democracy is the way forward, sa...

News
A key valu...

Billie Eilish reveals massive ne...

Entertainment
Billie Eil...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 RWC NZ vs Argentina (SF1)