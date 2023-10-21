Spain edge Fijiana 26-19 at WXV3

Vodafone Fijiana 15s suffered a narrow 26-19 loss to Spain in their second WXV3 pool game in Dubai today.

Spain got the match under way and it just took them four minutes to get on the scoreboard with a successful penalty from Amalia Argudo.

Three minutes later, the Inoke Male coached Fiji regrouped and responded with a try to Adita Miliana but Jennifer Ravutia failed to convert.

Spain was awarded two back to back penalties which Argudo booted in between the sticks for a 9-5 lead in the 25th minute.

Fijiana tussled hard and it was Vani Arei that got the side back in the game with a 2nd minute try and this time Luisa Tisolo took over the kicking duties and converted to put Fiji ahead with a 12-9 lead.

Just before the break, Spain spoiled Fiji’s plan when they were awarded a penalty try as they narrowly led by 14-12.

Spain maintained its strong dominance as 18-year-old Claudia Peña Hidalgo scored their first try of the match and Argudo converted before they were reduced to 13 players when Claudia Pérez and flanker Vico Gorrochategui were sent to sin bin for foul play.

Despite being two players down, Spain managed to get their second try from Hidalgo but Argudo missed the conversion this time.

Fiji showed resilience and fought back which saw Atelaite Buna score a consolation try for Fiji and Tisolo converted.

The Pacific Islanders got a perfect restart but they knocked on the ball which enabled Spain to hold on for victory.

Fijiana will meet hosts Dubai next Friday in their final pool match.