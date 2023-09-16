SPC reaffirms commitment to support Fiji

The Pacific Community (SPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to support Fiji and the region in advancing sustainable development priorities, particularly in areas such as climate change, oceans, environment, and inclusive economic growth.

SPC’s partnership with Fiji was discussed at a courtesy call during a courtesy call received by the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala from the Pacific Community Director-General Dr Stuart Minchin.

Dr Korovavala acknowledged SPC’s support to Fiji over the years and the prospects to realign cooperation to address our development needs and priorities and also emphasised the significance of the 2050 Pacific vision.

“By harnessing our collective strengths and resources, we can build a safe, secure, and prosperous future for the Blue Pacific region, ensuring the well-being of our people and safeguarding our unique environment.”

“Engagement with donors calls for a regionally strong and coordinated stand, one that demonstrates our commitment to transformative initiatives to address emerging needs in the context of the climate crisis.”

Dr Minchin highlighted the strong and enduring partnership between the SPC and the People’s Coalition Government, underscoring the shared commitment to the Pacific’s sustainable development needs.

He emphasised the proactive nature of the discussion, stating that it sets a positive tone as the Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting (FFMM) convened yesterday, fostering collaboration and cooperation among member countries.

“Today’s meeting provided an excellent platform to reaffirm our strong partnership with the Fiji Government.

“We are committed to working together to mobilize scaled-up resources to realize the 2050 vision, and take ambitious actions towards a safe, sustainable, and prosperous Blue Pacific region.”

The meeting also discussed new resource mobilisation efforts aimed at realizing the vision of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

SPC’s Senior Adviser to the DG, Sonia Schutz-Russell, Deputy Director-General Operations and Integration, Maria Fuata, Principal Adviser to the Deputy Director General, Vuki Buadromo, were also in attendance at the meeting held on Friday.