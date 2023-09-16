Saturday, September 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

SPC reaffirms commitment to support Fiji

The Pacific Community (SPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to support Fiji and the region in advancing sustainable development priorities, particularly in areas such as climate change, oceans, environment, and inclusive economic growth.

SPC’s partnership with Fiji was discussed at a courtesy call during a courtesy call received by the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala from the Pacific Community Director-General Dr Stuart Minchin.

Dr Korovavala acknowledged SPC’s support to Fiji over the years and the prospects to realign cooperation to address our development needs and priorities and also emphasised the significance of the 2050 Pacific vision.

“By harnessing our collective strengths and resources, we can build a safe, secure, and prosperous future for the Blue Pacific region, ensuring the well-being of our people and safeguarding our unique environment.”

“Engagement with donors calls for a regionally strong and coordinated stand, one that demonstrates our commitment to transformative initiatives to address emerging needs in the context of the climate crisis.”

Dr Minchin highlighted the strong and enduring partnership between the SPC and the People’s Coalition Government, underscoring the shared commitment to the Pacific’s sustainable development needs.

He emphasised the proactive nature of the discussion, stating that it sets a positive tone as the Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting (FFMM) convened yesterday, fostering collaboration and cooperation among member countries.

“Today’s meeting provided an excellent platform to reaffirm our strong partnership with the Fiji Government.

“We are committed to working together to mobilize scaled-up resources to realize the 2050 vision, and take ambitious actions towards a safe, sustainable, and prosperous Blue Pacific region.”

The meeting also discussed new resource mobilisation efforts aimed at realizing the vision of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

SPC’s Senior Adviser to the DG, Sonia Schutz-Russell, Deputy Director-General Operations and Integration, Maria Fuata, Principal Adviser to the Deputy Director General, Vuki Buadromo, were also in attendance at the meeting held on Friday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Battle of Giants

Ba on track in women’s BOG

The Ba women’s team is on track and leading the standing in the ina...
News

Fiji, Aust to sign revised and elev...

A revised and elevated Vuvale Partnership is expected to be signed ...
News

RFMF to participate in 2023 Ex Cart...

Commander Joint Task Force Command (CJTFC) Brigadier General (Brig ...
Sports

Lockington wants better deal for wo...

Ba Coach Charlene Lockington is pleading with Fiji Football Associa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ba on track in women’s BOG

2023 Battle of Giants
The Ba wom...

Fiji, Aust to sign revised and e...

News
A revised ...

RFMF to participate in 2023 Ex C...

News
Commander ...

Lockington wants better deal for...

Sports
Ba Coach C...

Jones targets Flying Fijians for...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Fijian referees officiate in U16...

Sports
Two Fijian...

Popular News

Savea signs with Moana for new s...

Rugby
Former All...

Sims adamant Storm will beat Roo...

NRL
Veteran Fi...

Sandler announces 25-date comedy...

Entertainment
Adam Sandl...

Rabuka to attend high level UN m...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijian referees officiate in U16...

Sports
Two Fijian...

Flying Fijians drop in world ran...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 Battle of Giants

Ba on track in women’s BOG