Baselala relishes Drua debut

18-year-old Phillip Baselala who became the youngest player to don a Swire Shipping Fijian Drua jumper on Saturday in Nadi says it was a surreal experience for him.

The former Suva Grammar School student was introduced in the second quarter of the trial match against the Melbourne Rebels in place of Peni Matawalu at scrumhalf.

Baselala said he was both excited and nervous but knew he had to take full advantage of the opportunity.

“It felt very unreal, I was watching them (Drua) play last year and this year I’m playing with them,” he said.

“I was nervous but I didn’t want to let my comrades down, and I hope I did them proud with this one.”

“I believe I played a good game. It was not a perfect display and there’s plenty of room for learning, but I am happy to at least get some game time.”

He said having experienced players like Teti Tela and Frank Lomani is really helping him to grow in confidence.

“I am learning a lot from the other players. I look up to them for support and guidance and they are very helpful and are out there to motivate and assist me,” he added.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
