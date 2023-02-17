Friday, February 17, 2023
601 ad
Kumar signs with Macarthur Rams FC

Fiji Kula Girls midfielder Vanisha Kumar has signed a one-year contract with Macarthur Rams women’s football club in the Australian National Premier League.

Kumar, who featured for Labasa in their maiden CVC win against Ba on Sunday, told FijiLive that she will join her new club in April.

“Coming and playing in Fiji always keeps me on my toes and helps me in my fitness since I have been off contract in Australia. I have just signed a contract back home and for that I need to stay in shape. Right now playing in the OFC Champions League is my main priority.”

“We have just played Ba and when we played them, we saw our mistakes and the areas we lacked. We will need to rectify all that because at OFC, every team will be tough to beat. I have played against our Pacific neighbors and I’m aware of what they threw at us.”

The OFC women’s Champions League will be played between 9-18 March in Papua New Guinea.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
