Storm triumph in historic Fiji preseason match

In a historic preseason match hosted at Churchill Park in Lautoka today, the Melbourne Storm triumphed over the Newcastle Knights 28-10.

The game began with a bang as Storm’s Eliesa Katoa scored the opening try in the 11th minute, followed by a successful conversion from Nick Meaney, setting the score at 6-0.

Xaveir Coates extended Storm’s lead with a second try, though the conversion was missed.

The Knights fought back with Enari Tuala breaking the line in the 26th minute, but a missed conversion by skipper Kalyn Ponga left the score at 10-4.

Storm’s Jonah Pezet dashed past defenders for another try in the 31st minute, with Pezet himself converting to bring the score to 18-4.

Just before halftime, Knights’ Ponga orchestrated a play for Bradman Best to score, followed by Ponga’s successful conversion, narrowing the gap to 18-10.

However, key Knights players Tyson Frizell, Ponga, and Best did not return for the second half and made way for other players of the squad to get game time and exposure.

The Storm started the second half strongly, with Young Tonumaipea making a sprint past the Knights backline, though the conversion by Nick Meaney was missed, moving the score to 22-10.

Harry Grant scored the last try of the match in the 61st minute which was converted by Treigh Stewart and this further widened the lead to 28-10.

Nearing to the end of the match, Knights’ forward Jacob Saifiti was sent to the sin bin in the 67th minute for a late shot on Storm’s Tui Kamikamica.