Strong Fijiana lineup for Waratahs clash

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Head Coach Inoke Male has named his strongest line up to face the toughest opponent and current table leaders, the Waratahs in Super W today.

Male has opted for experience in his run-on team and has named the majority of the players who played the Tahs last year.

“This is one of the tough games for us and we need to have all our experience players available for the game,” said Male.

“We defeated Waratahs twice last year and I certainly feel they will come with all guns blazing against us today.”

Skipper Bitila Tawake returns at hooker and will guide the pack with Joma Rubuti and Ana Korovata assisting her in the front row.

A big call for Mereoni Nakesa who makes her debut at Locks paring up with experienced Merevesi Ofakimalino.

Nunia Uluikadavu starts again on the flanks with Sulita Waisega while Doreen Narokete moves to Number 8.

Evivi Senikarivi and Jenifer Ravutia will pair up at 9 and 10.

Adita Milinia and Vitalina Naikore are on the wings while Merewai Cumu and Vani Arei will control the play from the midfield.

Lavenia Tinai will guide the team from the full-back position.

Experienced players like Karalaini Naisewa, Jade Coates and Ani Mei will provide more spark in the second half when they come off the bench.

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua faces Waratahs at 5.05pm (FJT) at Concord Oval, Australia today.

Fijiana Drua starting team (1-15): Sera Joma Rubuti, Bitila Tawake, Ana Korovata, Mereoni Nakesa, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Nunia Uluikadavu, Sulita Waisega, Doreen Narokete, Evivi Senikarivi, Jeniffer Ravutia, Adita Milinia, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei, Vitalina Naikore, Lavenia Tinai.

Reserves- Litia MArama, Makereta Tunidau, Karalaini Naisewa, Jade Coates, Adi Fulori Nabura, Livia Naidei, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Ani Mei.