Student arrested over aggravated robbery

A 17-year-old student is in Police custody for his alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery in Koronivia, earlier this week.

Divisional Police Commander East (DPC/E) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Josua Vodo said the suspect is alleged to have assaulted a 65-year-old woman in her home before stealing assorted items valued at $900.

SSP Vodo said the suspect was arrested this morning and with the consent of a parent is being questioned at the Nakasi Police Station’s Video Recording Interview (VRI) room.