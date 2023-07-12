Sugar industry to collaborate with Thai university

The Ministry of Sugar Industry will initiate collaborations with Kasetsart University, Thailand, in areas of capacity development

This was confirmed by the Director of Ministry of Sugar Industry, Reshmi Kumari, during her presentation at the 2nd International Conference on Cane and Sugar 2023 in Thailand.

Kumari provided background on the status of sugar industry in Fiji, industry challenges, and Government’s plans and strategies to create sustainable sugar industry.

She also requested for support from the three biggest sugar producing countries; Thailand, Brazil, and India to offer support Fiji’s sugar industry in capacity development both for factory and cane production personnel, research and development, and supply for agricultural equipment, such as harvesters and machinery.

The participating countries, especially India and Thailand acknowledged the critical challenges faced by Fiji and offered to assist with best management practices and technologies available in their countries, for cane cultivation, harvesting, and of reducing breeding cycles of cane varieties.

Associate Professor of Kasetsart University, Prof. Wirat Vanichsriratna provided assurance that they are willing to partner with Fiji and could begin with developing Memorandum of Understanding.

Other countries interested in collaborating with Fiji include Indonesia, which is willing to partner for sharing of sugarcane varieties for cross breeding while Bangladesh requested to establish agreements with Fiji to purchase Fiji’s sugar in bulk.

Bangladesh consumes 4 million tonnes of refined sugar, annually. Japan with similar challenges seeks to collaborate on research for climate resilient varieties.

Permanent Secretary for the Sugar Industry, Yogesh Karan said the Ministry is grateful for these countries’ support to Fiji and will collaborate with them to benefit from their advanced sugarcane technologies.