Supervision of children should be paramount: Radrodro

As students around the country go on two weeks break from today, Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro is urging parents and guardians to be vigilant in the supervision of their children and engage them in lifelong skills during the school holidays.

With recent cases of school brawls and students involved in drug abuse, elders in the community and at home are reminded to spend time with children and discuss the social ills such influences can have on their future.

He also conveyed his sincere appreciation to all Heads of Schools, Teachers and Ancillary Staff for the work done in Term 2.

“I understand that this Term has been eventful for all schools around the country. Teachers focused on lesson coverage and at the same time accommodate extra-curricular activities such as sports.”

“Despite the challenges faced during the Term, our teachers continued to show resilience and compassion promoting holistic education.”

“The steadfastness of teachers in their roles around the country is immensely acknowledged.”

All teachers are expected to resume duties on 11th September when school reopens for Term 3.

Classes proper will begin on the very next day as this is the shortest and most important term in any academic calendar.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
