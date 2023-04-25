Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Surfing Areas Act to be reviewed

Cabinet has endorsed the review of the Regulation of Surfing Areas Act 2010.

Announcing this after the seventh meeting of Cabinet in Suva today, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said this law was promulgated in 2010 to liberate access to any surfing area in Fiji.

He said this defined “surfing area” as the “reefs or other foreshore or offshore areas, which are used for surfing or any water sport.”

“In section 4 (1), this law “wholly and absolutely vested in the Director for Lands the absolute ownership of all “surfing areas” without any compensation being payable to any person.”

“Under section 4(2), the absolute vesting of all interest in a surfing area in the Director for Lands overrides and nullifies any other interest in any surfing area existing in any other person or body by virtue of any written law.”

“Further, “to the extent of any inconsistency with the Decree, and any other written law, the Surfing Decree shall prevail.” (Section 4(2)).”

“Cabinet agreed that the review is imperative to ensure that our laws relating to surfing areas, and by extension tourism, are conducive for the further development and growth of the tourism industry which has become the backbone of Fiji’s economy.”

He said the outcome of the review will be tabled in Cabinet in August this year.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
