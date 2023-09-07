Suva aims to bounce back, gain max points

Suva is on a mission to bounce back in the Digicel Fiji Premier League and gain maximum points in its two matches this week.

Coach Babs Khan said while playing two matches in a span of three days will be a difficult task to conquer, the team has learned valuables lesson from their 3-0 loss to leaders Lautoka.

“When you are not prepared, this is what happens. We end up losing crucial points and that happens to affect our standing in the competition.”

“We are taking the earlier loss as a wake-up call to regroup and train together as a team so that we know what we have to do on game day.”

“It’s going to be tough to play two games but that’s not an excuse for us because we have been through this situation in the past.”

“These two games are important for us to recover the lost points and I believe that players have the capability to get the positive result we want. I feel we are on the track and the players are very much focused despite the need to play two games in a short turnaround.”

After 15 appearances, the Whites are third with 26 points and Khan is opting to do player rotation to give game time to his impact players.

“The slightly good news is that we are trying to get our sweeper Remueru Tekiate back this week but that depends on the state of his condition.”

“Playing in Lawaqa Park is like facing a 12 men army. Nadroga is always tough at home for us and they will have the fan support so to counter that, we will have to put our best performance out there.”

“The entire team is rectifying minor mistakes and we will be using some of our fresh legs from the reserve for those players who might need recovery after the first match.”

Suva plays Nadroga at 7pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Friday and on Sunday, they will host Nadi at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.