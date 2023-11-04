Saturday, November 4, 2023
Suva overcomes Labasa, into IDC semis

Suva is the first team to qualify for the semifinal of the 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) after beating Labasa 4-1 on Day Two at the Vodafone Arena in Suva last night.

After coming from behind to thump Lami 4-1 on Day 1 of the championship, the Capital City boys played with a lot of focus and determination.

Labasa on the other hand, after a close 5-3 victory over Rakiraki failed to match Suva throughout the match.

A defensive blunder at Labasa’s goalmouth saw their own veteran defender Daniel Dass net an own goal giving Suva a 1-0 lead in the third minute.

Both teams tussled hard but the score remained the same in favor of the hosts throughout the match.

Some stern talk and prep by Suva coach Vivek Nadan at the break saw them make a strong start in the second half of a result which Aman Naidu found the back of the net in the 29th before Deepal Singh riffled the ball into the goalmouth two minutes later.

An individual effort from pivot Ashnil Raju saw him score Labasa’s first goal but their hopes to make a comeback was shattered when Ravneel Pal scored the fourth goal for Suva to seal the win.

Suva now has 6 points and will play Rakiraki at 6pm today.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
