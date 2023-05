The Suva Football team has completed preparations and will play it’s first game of the Oceania Football Confederation Champions League today.

The Maxwell Thaggard led side takes on Samoa’s Lupe Ole Soaga in their opener at 4pm today.

Thaggard said the team was ready to take one game at a time at the tournament.

“We have prepared the best we can, and the boys are ready for their first game,” Thaggard said.

He added that they had also dedicated today’s game to Mother’s all over the country.