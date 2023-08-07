Suva to field power-packed squad in BOG

OFC Champions League finalist Suva will have a full strength team in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants in Nadi this week.

The Whites have all their star players back and Ni-Vanuatu attackers Alex Saniel and Azariah Soromon will lead their attacking force while Solomon Islander Marlon Tahioa will control play in midfield.

Also named in the squad is rugged defender Remueru Tekiate who missed the Fiji FACT and recent League matches after undergoing appendectomy.

Coach Babs Khan said the team has been preparing very well for the tournament and will take every match like a final as they are in a pool of death.

He said they have depth in the squad and he will be rotating players in the group matches to avoid injuries and fatigue.

Suva is drawn in Group B with arch rivals and neighbours Rewa, traditional football giants Ba and defending champions Labasa.

The Concrete Dynamics Pte sponsored side will open its campaign against Extra Supermarket/Ajay Tradings Rewa at 1.30pm on Friday.

Suva squad– Jovilisi Borisi, Mohammed Naizal, Meli Codro, Inoke Turagalailai, Remueru Tekiate, Mohammed Ramzan, Dave Radrigai, Malakai Rakula, Bruce Hughes, Marlon Tahioa, Ravnesh Karan Singh, Joeli Ranitu, Azariah Soromon, Samuela Drudru, Waisake Navunigasau, Kavaia Rawaqa, Filipe Baravilala, Rusiate Matarerega, Merrill Nand, Alex Saniel, Sanaila Waqanicakau, Akuila Mateisuva.