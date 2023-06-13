Tuesday, June 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suva to host Tavua in DPL on Sunday

The remaining Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 8 match between Suva and bottom-placed Tavua will be played on Sunday.

Suva is yet to play their two remaining DFPL matches following the side’s commitment at the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu in May.

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal confirmed the match will kick off at 2pm at the Fiji FA Ground in Vatuwaqa.

After seven DFPL matches, Suva is seventh with 13 points while newcomers Tavua only has two points.

The Capital City boys bowed out of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT on Sunday after their 1-nil loss to Lautoka on Day 1. The side went down battling 2-1 to Ba and registered their only 4-1 win against Navua on Day 3.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

No ‘cracks’ in the Coal...

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says there is no division in...
Rugby

Aust aims to develop Deaf Rugby in ...

The Australian Deaf Rugby teams aim to grow the game in Fiji, after...
Netball

NZ invitational and national men’s ...

The Fiji Pearls will feature in a three-day intensive training regi...
News

Appoint Electoral Commissioners, sa...

Fiji First Party General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called o...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

No ‘cracks’ in the C...

News
Deputy Pri...

Aust aims to develop Deaf Rugby ...

Rugby
The Austra...

NZ invitational and national men...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Appoint Electoral Commissioners,...

News
Fiji First...

Critics make us stronger, says A...

Fiji FACT 2023
No-nonsens...

$9m budget for cyclone recovery ...

News
The Govern...

Popular News

Aust aims to develop Deaf Rugby ...

Rugby
The Austra...

$81m in budget support for Fiji

News
Acting Pri...

Fiji 7s Dev through to Marist In...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Cabinet approved Bills to be tab...

News
Cabinet ap...

Ali demands more from players

Fiji FACT 2023
Ba FC Head...

No raids were conducted at Fiji ...

News
The Fiji P...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

No ‘cracks’ in the Coalition Govt, says Kamikamica