Suva to host Tavua in DPL on Sunday

The remaining Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 8 match between Suva and bottom-placed Tavua will be played on Sunday.

Suva is yet to play their two remaining DFPL matches following the side’s commitment at the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu in May.

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal confirmed the match will kick off at 2pm at the Fiji FA Ground in Vatuwaqa.

After seven DFPL matches, Suva is seventh with 13 points while newcomers Tavua only has two points.

The Capital City boys bowed out of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT on Sunday after their 1-nil loss to Lautoka on Day 1. The side went down battling 2-1 to Ba and registered their only 4-1 win against Navua on Day 3.