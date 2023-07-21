Suva wary of T/Naitasiri’s attacking force

Suva coach Babs Khan says they are wary of Tailevu Naitasiri’s strike force ahead of their Round 13 Digicel Fiji Premier League clash on Sunday.

Khan said he is looking to lift the ambition and attitude of the Whites to give the side an edge ahead of the Battle of the Giants tournament in Nadi next month.

“Football starts up front and we need to focus on that,” Khan said.

“Tailevu Naitasiri has changed their style of play and they go directly forward now which is a little bit of concern for us.”

“They played some good football in the Fiji FACT and we know what they can bring in their game through their forwards.”

“We need to be consistent and defend well and try out some new strategies before we shift our focus towards the BOG.”

Suva will take on Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.