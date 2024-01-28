Swedish cardiologist assists in screening

Visiting pediatric cardiologist, Dr Vasiliki Vourvoulaki from Sweden is currently serving at Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Screening Centre in Suva and is urging parents to get their children screened if they are showing any symptoms of Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).

Fondly referred to as Dr Vicky, she is working alongside the local Sanjeevani team in

conducting free echocardiograms for children between the ages of 0 to 16 and helping in diagnosis.

Congenital heart disease is a heart abnormality which is present at birth, and it is the most common type of birth defect.

If detected, surgery or interventional procedures are usually required if defect is

significant and causing problems.

“The common symptoms of CHD seen in children are rapid heartbeat, rapid breathing, swelling of the legs, stomach or around the eyes, extreme tiredness, a blue tinge to the skin or lips and rapid breathing when a baby is feeding,” she said.

“If your child is experiencing any of these symptoms, please get them screened as soon as possible.”

“Please take advantage of the free heart screening services here at Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Screening Centre”, added Dr Vicky.

Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Screening Centre has been open since April 2019, and over 14,500 free heart screenings have been done on-site and off-site as part of the outreach screening camps.

Through Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Screening Centre, 260 life-saving surgeries have been conducted free of cost for the children of Fiji and the Pacific.

The Centre is located off Muanikau Road, Nasese, just opposite My Suva Park.

It is open from Monday to Friday and appointments can be made by calling on 837 2361 / 331 2265.