Tuesday, July 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

T/Naitasiri works on fitness ahead of Tavua clash

Seventh-place Tailevu Naitasiri is working around their fitness ahead of the encounter against bottom-placed Tavua in Round 11 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.
Assistant coach Priyant Mannu said they badly lacked fitness in their 2-2 draw against Ba over the weekend.
“We have a solid strike force which means we can score some really good goals. We were losing against Ba and just tightened our forwards to avoid loss.”
“Our takeaway from the match is that Ba was a fit side and we lacked in that area. They were very physical and aggressive in their footwork which we failed to display.”
“We had been on football break for two weeks and that affected our fitness so we got off our guard but the team will continue its training and come back stronger.”
T/Naitasiri defeated Tavua 2-0 in the first Round but Mannu said they will not underestimate the gold miners and will need to better their defence as well.
“Due to lack of fitness, our set-piece play, ball movement and defence were affected.”
 “Tavua is getting stronger and better weekly so we need to lift our performance and display a much better football in front of our home fans this week.”
T/Naitasiri will host Tavua in a double-header of matches at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori followed by the match between leaders Rewa and Suva at 3pm.
Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Milne slapped with $3k fine

The National Rugby League has handed a $3000 fine to Fiji Bati and ...
News

Budget to benefit the rich, burden ...

FijiFirst Member of Parliament Ketan Lal says the 2023-2024 Nationa...
News

No drugs found, Israel clear Fijian...

Israeli authorities have released three Fijian UN peacekeepers arre...
News

Accident investigation continue, Mi...

The Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya has expressed her thoughts and ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Milne slapped with $3k fine

NRL
The Nation...

Budget to benefit the rich, burd...

News
FijiFirst ...

No drugs found, Israel clear Fij...

News
Israeli au...

Accident investigation continue,...

News
The Minist...

Lanky Boso joins Palmerston Nort...

Football
Former Suv...

Defender Laqeretabua signs first...

Football
Junior Bul...

Popular News

Rabuka intends to take more over...

News
Prime Mini...

Budget will be people-centred, s...

2023-24 National Budget
Prime Mini...

$1 billion needed to service pub...

News
Fiji will ...

Fijiana XVs to take field in Dub...

Rugby
The Vodafo...

Follow channel of complaints, Ch...

News
Permanent ...

Govt reinstates $33m grant to US...

News
Government...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

FRU signs with Jack’s of Fiji