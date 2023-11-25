Saturday, November 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tabua subsea cable setup to create 3600 jobs

Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica say the establishing of the Tabua Subsea Cable by Google will potentially create 3,600 jobs with a direct economic output of US$295 million over a period of seven years.

Speaking in Parliament, Kamikamica said the improved network infrastructure will support new and emerging technologies including frontier technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, 5G Internet of Things, Quantum, Computing, and will have the potential to make the greatest progress in areas such as education, agriculture, communications, medicine, manufacturing and combating climate change.

Kamikamica said the estimated impact from the new subsea cable infrastructure on Fiji’s economy and society will include a higher economic input and supporting employment directly attributed to the market effects of this new cable infrastructure.

The Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted that this investment would also provide further confidence backed by this greater infrastructure for current and new BPO investors to consider investing and expanding investments in Fiji.

“There is a major interest in Fiji right now. This will lead to increased employment and economic activity in the BPO sector.”

“The BPO sector has the potential to provide 25,000 jobs and contribute greatly to Fiji’s GDP. This initiative further supports the business case for greater investment in the BPO and outsource sector.”

He said the improved digital connectivity and greater network infrastructure will lead to technologies supporting social objectives, such as, digital technology in healthcare and education and even disaster management, to name a few.

Kamikamica added that online digital education programmes will enable people to develop new skills and open up new additional career opportunities.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Manukau upsets Suva, opens up Group...

The Manukau All Stars defeated Suva 1-0 on Day 3 of the Pacific Com...
Football

Champs Ba register second draw in N...

Reigning champions Ba had to settle for their second draw in the 20...
NRL

Milne to build on NRL experience

South Sydney Rabbitohs centre Taane Milne is hoping to retain his s...
Football

Bula Boys through to Games semifina...

The Bula Boys have qualified for the semifinals of the men's footba...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Manukau upsets Suva, opens up Gr...

Football
The Manuka...

Champs Ba register second draw i...

Football
Reigning c...

Milne to build on NRL experience...

NRL
South Sydn...

Bula Boys through to Games semif...

Football
The Bula B...

Fiji Kulas cruise into Games sem...

Football
The Fiji K...

New Parliamentary session to beg...

News
The Parlia...

Popular News

New Parliamentary session to beg...

News
The Parlia...

Roosters lock in Wong for two mo...

NRL
The Sydney...

Parliament approves reduction of...

News
As of Dece...

No timeframe on repair of burst ...

News
Fiji Roads...

Police beef up operation to coun...

News
Increased ...

PM to file motion on allowance r...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Manukau upsets Suva, opens up Group B