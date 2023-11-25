Tabua subsea cable setup to create 3600 jobs

Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica say the establishing of the Tabua Subsea Cable by Google will potentially create 3,600 jobs with a direct economic output of US$295 million over a period of seven years.

Speaking in Parliament, Kamikamica said the improved network infrastructure will support new and emerging technologies including frontier technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, 5G Internet of Things, Quantum, Computing, and will have the potential to make the greatest progress in areas such as education, agriculture, communications, medicine, manufacturing and combating climate change.

Kamikamica said the estimated impact from the new subsea cable infrastructure on Fiji’s economy and society will include a higher economic input and supporting employment directly attributed to the market effects of this new cable infrastructure.

The Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted that this investment would also provide further confidence backed by this greater infrastructure for current and new BPO investors to consider investing and expanding investments in Fiji.

“There is a major interest in Fiji right now. This will lead to increased employment and economic activity in the BPO sector.”

“The BPO sector has the potential to provide 25,000 jobs and contribute greatly to Fiji’s GDP. This initiative further supports the business case for greater investment in the BPO and outsource sector.”

He said the improved digital connectivity and greater network infrastructure will lead to technologies supporting social objectives, such as, digital technology in healthcare and education and even disaster management, to name a few.

Kamikamica added that online digital education programmes will enable people to develop new skills and open up new additional career opportunities.