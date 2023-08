The New South Wales Waratahs and Western Force will be the latest inclusions to play the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at home in Super Rugby Pacific 2024 season.

They are part of seven home games the Drua have locked in next year.

Also, a first for the Drua will be a night game scheduled for round nine on Friday April 19.

All venues for the upcoming home games will be confirmed soon.

The Drua will begin their 2024 campaign against the Blues on February 24 at Eden Park.