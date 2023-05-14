Tailevu Naitasiri upset Ba at home

Tailevu Naitasiri created an upset after beating Ba 1-0 in their Digicel Fiji Premier League match at Ratu Cakobau Park today.

Both sides tussled under slippery conditions in the opening half playing to a nil all draw by half-time.

Former Labasa midfielder Mosese Nabose struck the winning goal in the seventh minute of the second half, with their aggressive defence doing the hard work to hold to the final whistle.

In other results Rewa and Labasa played out a nil all draw

Lautoka pulled off a second half victory beating Nadroga 4-3 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while Nadi came from behind to beat hosts Navua 2-1 at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.