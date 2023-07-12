Tavatavanawai signs with Highlanders

Barnstorming winger Timoci Tavatavanawai has signed on with the Highlanders for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 25-year-old had been a explosive part of Moana Pasifika’s arsenal.

“It has been an incredible honour to represent my culture during my time with Moana Pasifika and I will always be grateful to the team that made my time there great, I wish them all the best going forward,”Tavatavanawai told Highlanders media.

“I am committing to the Highlanders next season and I look forward to new challenges and further growth with a team of great players and staff.”

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Highlanders franchise and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity.”

Tavatavanawai was originally part of the Crusaders and Highlanders wider training group in 2021.