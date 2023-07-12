Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Tavatavanawai signs with Highlanders

Photo courtesy: Moana Pasifika

Barnstorming winger Timoci Tavatavanawai has signed on with the Highlanders for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 25-year-old had been a explosive part of Moana Pasifika’s arsenal.

“It has been an incredible honour to represent my culture during my time with Moana Pasifika and I will always be grateful to the team that made my time there great, I wish them all the best going forward,”Tavatavanawai told Highlanders media.

“I am committing to the Highlanders next season and I look forward to new challenges and further growth with a team of great players and staff.”

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Highlanders franchise and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity.”

Tavatavanawai was originally part of the Crusaders and Highlanders wider training group in 2021.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
