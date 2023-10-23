Monday, October 23, 2023
Tavua to play Nadi in NZFFI IDC final

Photo Courtesy: NZFFI Media

Tavua defeated Vatukoula 5-4 after penalties in the second semifinal of the New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated (NZFFI) Visa Solutions Inter District Championship (IDC) to progress to the final at Bill McKinley Park in Auckland today.

After a goalless first half, both teams lifted their performance and came out firing in the second stanza of the match.

Vatukoula threatened with some attacking moves through former Fiji Under 20 rep Api Rabuka but he failed with his attempt while Tavua goalkeeper Aydin Mustahib was content at bay.

Jayden Englefield netted the opener for Tavua with a powerful strike in the 35th minute as the Vatukoula defenders remained stunned.

A few minutes later, Tavua defender Raheem Ali copped a yellow card for a foul play on a Vatukoula player.

Oliver Duncan got the leveler for Vatukoula 55th minute after heading in a well-curled cross from defender Joao Morero.

With scores leveled at 1-1, the match went into extra time but both teams failed to find the goal which resulted in a penalty shootout.

Vatukoula managed to score four goals from penalties through Morero, Sandeep Singh, Duncan, Leon Dylan but Captain Dino Vorika’s shot was saved by Tavua goalkeeper Mustahib.

Quintan Smith, Jerson Lagos, Krish Singh, Usama Hakim and Alvin Avinesh scored the five goals for Tavua from penalty.

Tavua will face Nadi in the final at 4.30pm today.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
