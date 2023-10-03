Tawake, Arei return from short break

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua skipper Bitila Tawake and robust centre Vani Arei are making a return to national duties after a short break.

The duo is named in the Vodafone Fijiana 15s 30-member squad for the inaugural WXV 3 Tournament scheduled to be played in Dubai next week.

Head coach Inoke Male confirmed both players missed selection in the Fijiana XVs squad for the two test matches against Japan last month.

Males said the return of the duo in a cohesive and determined group, their primary focus is to make a significant impact in Dubai.

The side will be Captained by veteran Sereima Leweniqila while Tawake and former Fijiana 7s star Rusila Nagasau have been named as the co-Captains.

The WXV 3 Tournament will feature Fijiana, Colombia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Spain and Kenya.

The competition will adopt a cross-pool format, with the fate of the bottom-ranked team determined by a playoff against the next best side, as per the World Rugby Women’s Rankings.

The tournament is scheduled to commence on October 13th at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

Fijiana will open their campaign against Colombia on 13 before they take on Spain on 20 and round off their play off against Kazakhstan on 27.

Fijiana XVs: Bitila Tawake, Salanieta Nabuli, Loraini Senivutu, Tiana Robanakadavu, Penina Turova, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Unaisi Lalabalavu, Ana Korovata, Doreen Narokete, Nunia Daunimoala, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa, Sereima Leweniqila, Mereoni Nakesa, Teresia Tinanivalu, Evivi Senikarivi, Salanieta Kinita, Vani Arei, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Adita Milinia, Adi Fulori Rotagavira, Merewai Cumu, Rusila Nagasau, Setaita Railumu, Jennifer Goodsir Ravutia, Merewairita Neivosa, Atelaite Buna, Luisa Tisolo, Mary Kanace, Iva Sauira.